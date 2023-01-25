Randle El guilty on all counts in double homicide

Marcus Randle El in court during the trial on Jan. 20, 2023.
Marcus Randle El in court during the trial on Jan. 20, 2023.(NBC15/Pool)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Rock Co. jury convicted Marcus Randle El on both counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2020 killings of two women in a Janesville shooting.

Jurors deliberated for less than two hours to find Randle El, 36, guilty on all four charges, which also included two firearms counts, in the deaths of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory. Following the verdict, the judge revoked his bond and set his sentencing hearing for May 3, at which time the victims’ loved ones will be able to make their statements.

After hearing the verdict, Randle El was heard saying, under his breath, “I didn’t do this, your honor.”

Jurors began deliberating around 3:30 p.m. after closing arguments began earlier in the afternoon. In their final statements, prosecutors urged the jury to seek the truth, while the defense argued that there was not enough compelling evidence to display that Randle El believed Winchester was an informant for the police, a topic that was brought up in court on the previous day.

Earlier Tuesday, Randle El’s attorneys wrapped up his defense quickly after calling back to the stand two police officers. Randle El opted not to testify on his own.

Previous days of trial
State finished with calling witnesses in Randle El trial
Friends and family testify as week one of Rock Co. double homicide trial concludes
Third day of testimony in Randle El trial includes medical examiner, victims’ loved ones
Rock Co. double homicide trial continues with body cam footage and the victims’ families testify
Marcus Randle El’s homicide trial begins

On Monday, the state finished calling all of its witnesses.

Prosecutors alleged Winchester owed money to Randle El and was in fear for her life. On Feb. 10, 2020, Winchester and McAdory were found suffering from gunshot wounds near the intersection of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive, in Janesville. They were both taken to a nearby hospital where they died.

Randle El turned himself into Chicago police five days later. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include two firearms counts in addition to the homicide allegations, later that month.

Randle El spent three years in Madison, playing for the Badgers from 2004 to 2007. He started his career at UW as a rushing quarterback, tallying 29 yards over 11 attempts. He switched to wide receiver the next season, playing in 15 games over that stretch. In that time, he caught two passes.

