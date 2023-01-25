Oshkosh Boys & Girls Club: Phase 1 of expansion finishes in February

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A major expansion of the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is nearing the end of one phase.

Officials tell us construction is “moving along” and anticipate Phase 1 of the $16 million project will be completed next month. That’s a “bump out” of classrooms for children ages 6 to 9, creating space for 60 more elementary school-age children. Work started in October.

In August, the club expects to finish work on Phase 2. This includes the renovation of all three floors and two more classrooms in the building leased by Head Start, making room for 50 more kids. When school isn’t in session, 6-year-old club members will use the space. The club is also putting in a circle drive on Monroe St. to make it safer for children to enter and exit. Work on this section started last month.

The club is putting in a multi-purpose field for football, baseball and soccer, which should be ready at about the time students are on summer break in June.

A new addition, which should be finished in February 2024, includes a community center for local agencies to serve families, including Winnebago Health, the Oshkosh Food Pantry, Fox Valley Technical College Christine Ann Center, Rawhide, Forward Services, and Children’s Hospital. There’s an area on the second floor for teenagers, teaching them career readiness skills and workforce development. Space for middle school-age kids is being renovated. The club is also expanding mental health services.

A new playground courtyard and a second gymnasium are slated to be finished in late 2024.

At that point, the club will be doubled in size and able to serve more than 150 children daily.

Artist concept of the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh after expansion (Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh)

