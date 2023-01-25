Manitowoc School Board wants leadership changes - against parents’ objections

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The School Board in Manitowoc could make major changes to its leadership team tonight, based on a proposal by the new superintendent.

However, some parents are upset, saying that the changes are taking place without adequate feedback.

The superintendent was hired in June, and the assistent superintendent just recently. Some parents are now alleging that there was an inadequate search to fill those positions, conducted by the School Board.

Tonight, a restructuring of the Central Office is on the agenda. This involves eliminating some leadership positions and adding others.

In a recent memo, superintendent James Feil said changes are necessary as part of an effort to improve student performance scores.

However, parents say the School Board discussions on this issue all took place in closed-door meetings.

One parent also requested emails that Feil and Assistant Superintendent Jamie McCall had discussions about the restructuring before she was hired.

This includes McCall being allowed to write her own job description.

The two previously worked together in Traverse City, Michigan.

Dayna Goetz, one of the parents, commented: “I think they need a backup. I think they need to slow down. I think it’s the board’s job to meet the community in the middle and not the parents’ job to do so. We want transparency. We want ethical behavior. And we want a law abiding board who follows the rules.”

The Board President told us in an email: “The board consulted with legal counsel prior to setting agendas for a closed session because of conversations involving personnel.”

The meeting starts at six and we’ll have an update at ten tonight.

