LIGHT SNOW LIKELY TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hopefully you haven’t forgotten where you left your snow shovel in the garage. Our snowfall totals this month have certainly been lower than normal. However, we’re going to get some snow today, as a winter storm blasts the lower Great Lakes. The heaviest snow will fall across portions of downstate Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and lower Michigan. Our snowfall close to home will be much lighter. Through this evening, areas SOUTH of Green Bay will get an inch or two, while folks farther north see less than that. Either way, untreated roads will become slippery through the midday and afternoon. Look for the snow showers to diminish heading into early Thursday morning.

There’s a couple more chances of light snow ahead. Snow showers are expected on Friday, which may bring us another inch of accumulation. Another round of light snow is possible on Saturday for areas SOUTH of Green Bay.

Meanwhile, a chilly change is looming on the horizon... Our high temperatures will vary from the middle 20s to the lower 30s through Friday. Then a cold front will sweep in colder Canadian air. Weekend high temperatures will drop into the teens, with perhaps some single digits into early next week. That’s not including the wind chill factor, which will likely dip below zero at times.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/N 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: N/NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Light snow... An inch or two possible SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 31

TONIGHT: Still cloudy. Snow showers. Slick roads. LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Morning clouds. Some afternoon sun. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Light snow... An inch possible. A bit blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Cloudy again. Much colder. Light snow develops SOUTH. HIGH: 16 LOW: 7

SUNDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Snappy cold. HIGH: 14 LOW: 5

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Quite chilly. HIGH: 11 LOW: -2

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Cold. HIGH: 10

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
A memorial at the scene of a fatal crash in the Town of Taycheedah.
Fond du Lac County supports teens in deadly crash
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Public health alert issued for a Hy-Vee ready-to-eat meat product
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
The NTSB noted several safety protocols that do not appear to have been followed in the Dec. 31...
Airport crew member ‘pulled into the engine’ of plane, report says

Latest News

January 25 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty snow
First Alert Weather
SPOTTY SNOW WEDNESDAY... ADDITIONAL LIGHT SNOW FRIDAY
First Alert Weather
MILD AGAIN TODAY, SNOW SHOWERS ON WEDNESDAY
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow for some, mild temperatures for all