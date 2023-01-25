LIGHT SNOW LIKELY TODAY

Hopefully you haven’t forgotten where you left your snow shovel in the garage. Our snowfall totals this month have certainly been lower than normal. However, we’re going to get some snow today, as a winter storm blasts the lower Great Lakes. The heaviest snow will fall across portions of downstate Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and lower Michigan. Our snowfall close to home will be much lighter. Through this evening, areas SOUTH of Green Bay will get an inch or two, while folks farther north see less than that. Either way, untreated roads will become slippery through the midday and afternoon. Look for the snow showers to diminish heading into early Thursday morning.

There’s a couple more chances of light snow ahead. Snow showers are expected on Friday, which may bring us another inch of accumulation. Another round of light snow is possible on Saturday for areas SOUTH of Green Bay.

Meanwhile, a chilly change is looming on the horizon... Our high temperatures will vary from the middle 20s to the lower 30s through Friday. Then a cold front will sweep in colder Canadian air. Weekend high temperatures will drop into the teens, with perhaps some single digits into early next week. That’s not including the wind chill factor, which will likely dip below zero at times.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/N 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: N/NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Light snow... An inch or two possible SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 31

TONIGHT: Still cloudy. Snow showers. Slick roads. LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Morning clouds. Some afternoon sun. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Light snow... An inch possible. A bit blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Cloudy again. Much colder. Light snow develops SOUTH. HIGH: 16 LOW: 7

SUNDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Snappy cold. HIGH: 14 LOW: 5

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Quite chilly. HIGH: 11 LOW: -2

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Cold. HIGH: 10

