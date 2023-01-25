Crash victims honored by rival hockey, basketball teams

Teens in the crash were from different schools. Even fierce rivals are working together.
By Scott Koral
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The community and high school rivals are coming together Tuesday night to help the family of Tommy Koenigs, one of the teens involved the fatal crash in Fond du Lac County over the weekend.

A hockey game between Fond du Lac High School and the Fox Cities Stars will take on a deeper meaning and raise money for the family. The JV match started at 6. The varsity game begins at 7.

Tommy was a forward for the Fond du Lac Cardinals in 2022 but transferred to St. Mary’s Springs High School this year. Prior to his transfer, he was the third-leading scorer on his team with 13 goals last season. We talked with a few of Tommy’s Fond du Lac classmates, who all described him as a very well-liked, popular kid.

The crash leaves a hole in the heart of Fond du Lac Hockey, one where the team tweeted, “Once a cardinal, always a cardinal.”

Tom Bolander, president of Fond du Lac Hockey’s booster club, says this is a tight-knit group that is going to play with a heavy heart.

“It’s always nice to see these kids when they’re at somebody’s house, just hanging out together and being together and doing stuff after school and after games. And, it’s going to be hard for those guys that are there,” Bolander said. “It doesn’t matter whether they play for Springs or Fond du Lac. They’re all friends at the end of the day. And we all feel sad that this happened.”

The booster club is matching donations at Tuesday night’s games, up to $1,500. All proceeds will go directly to the Koenigs family for expenses.

The two boys in the car were active in high school athletics. High school basketball and hockey teams are honoring them.

