Court sets new bond conditions for Jason Hoppa in murder-for-hire case

Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the two defendants in a murder-for-hire case in Green Lake County is barred from having any contact with his father -- who is the other defendant -- or his brother -- who prosecutors say was the intended victim.

Jason Hoppa, 38, is charged with one count of Solicitation of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, the same as his father, Joseph Hoppa, 62.

Tuesday, the court ordered Hoppa not to possess any dangerous weapons or contact his father, brother or brother’s children in any way, including using a third party to circumvent the order. He also can’t go on his father’s property.

When the elder Hoppa was in court last week, prosecutors asked the judge not to allow contact with either son, but Joseph Hoppa’s lawyers argued against that -- saying Jason Hoppa helps his father around the house because of Joseph Hoppa’s COPD.

The Hoppas both have preliminary hearings scheduled for February 28 in Green Lake County Court.

Online court records show Tuesday’s hearing lasted 8 minutes.

As we’ve been reporting, prosecutors believe the Hoppas offered a man $40,000 to “take out” the intended victim, who was the primary beneficiary of a relative’s estate.

The intended hit man said the Hoppas made the offer in July. In October, he called the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, saying he couldn’t live with the information any longer.

He said Jason Hoppa had “lots of firearms” and was going to file off the serial number of one of the guns so it would be untraceable. Officers with a search warrant found a Beretta Grandone VT that had the serial numbers ground off. They also found a 20-gauge sawed-off shotgun, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint says the Hoppas denied arranging to have the son killed or harmed. Joseph Hoppa said it was the intended hitman who talked about harming his son.

