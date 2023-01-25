3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The Green Comet

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - How far down have you ever scrolled on WBAY.com’s weather page? If you look below the interactive radar, First Alert Weather provides you with 27 infographics. The newest is the Aches & Pains Forecast, which you can see in even greater detail during its rotation on the First Alert Weather 24/7 channel.

Meteorologist Brad Spakowitz spends part of his 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES explaining how to use the Aches & Pains Forecast and how it works.

Plus! Where and when to look for the green comet before it disappears for another 50,000 years.

It was discovered by an amateur astronomer last March -- and scientists figured out the last time this comet’s orbit brought it around was in the Stone Age.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.