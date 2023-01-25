3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A convenient truth

Our modern conveniences are creating mountains of trash. Corporate America has plans to change and clean up the way we live.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our modern conveniences have created mountains of trash. We’re trying to make a difference with recycling but it’s going to take a larger effort to change the way we live.

Who will drive that change? Looks like it’ll be corporate America changing the way we live to aid in recycling and cut down on waste.

Brad gives you examples of the changes companies are making, from McDonald’s drinks to Kraft Shake ‘n’ Bake.

