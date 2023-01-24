Wisconsin judge mulls what constitutes an address for voting

Wisconsin absentee ballot
Wisconsin absentee ballot
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge is considering whether to make clear that local election officials can accept absentee ballots missing parts of a witness address.

It marks the latest legal fight in the battleground state where Republicans are opposing the acceptance of partial addresses.

The case was brought by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin last fall, before the midterm election. The crux of the lawsuit, and another pending case, rests with how much of a witness address needs to be present in order for an absentee ballot to count.

A judge said Tuesday following brief oral arguments that she will issue a written ruling within a month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Public health alert issued for a Hy-Vee ready-to-eat meat product
A memorial at the scene of a fatal crash in the Town of Taycheedah.
Obituary mourns teen killed in Fond du Lac County crash
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Image shows an ambulance.
Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the state Legislature in the...
Gov. Evers to promise tax cut, compromise to increase funding in State of the State
South Dakota House lawmakers in session during the 2023 state legislative session.
Housing bill stalls in the South Dakota State House
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley's first month back at his "old job"
The march will happen on Friday.
Republicans push abortion restrictions as March for Life rally comes to Washington D.C.