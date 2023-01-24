Wisconsin DOJ offers safety training to schools

school hallway
school hallway(WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is now offering school safety training to all Wisconsin schools.

It’ll be led by the Office of School Safety and will help staff put a plan in place in case of a crisis, while also creating a plan to reunite kids with their parents after the event.

Attorney General Josh Kaul says this training is part of an effort to get schools the resources they need to keep kids safe. The training also standardizes some of the protocols and vocabulary used during school crisis responses and for reunification -- whether it’s in response to a school shooting, fire, tornado, or other reasons.

The training is open to all community members in school districts that choose to participate.

The Office of School Safety is currently supported by more than $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan, but the funding will expire at the end of the year.

The Department of Justice has also requested permanent funding for the Office of School Safety in the state budget.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Public health alert issued for a Hy-Vee ready-to-eat meat product
A memorial at the scene of a fatal crash in the Town of Taycheedah.
Memorial grows for teens involved in fatal Fond du Lac County crash
A red swamp crayfish
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
A cruise ship sailing near Yakutat struck a small piece of floating ice on Saturday.
US Coast Guard will close southern Green Bay waters for commercial traffic
Yard signs protesting in Neenah
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah

Latest News

Robin Mueller (left) takes the oath of office to become Kewaunee's police chief
Kewaunee swears in first woman to be police chief
Kewaunee Police Chief Robin Mueller
"A wild ride": Robin Mueller is Kewaunee's first female police chief
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The weather of 2022
Loading a salt truck
INTERVIEW: Salt Awareness Week