Wisconsin DOJ offers safety training to schools

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is now offering school safety training to all Wisconsin schools.

It’ll be led by the Office of School Safety and will help staff put a plan in place in case of a crisis, while also creating a plan to reunite kids with their parents after the event.

Attorney General Josh Kaul says this training is part of an effort to get schools the resources they need to keep kids safe. The training also standardizes some of the protocols and vocabulary used during school crisis responses and for reunification -- whether it’s in response to a school shooting, fire, tornado, or other reasons.

The training is open to all community members in school districts that choose to participate.

The Office of School Safety is currently supported by more than $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan, but the funding will expire at the end of the year.

The Department of Justice has also requested permanent funding for the Office of School Safety in the state budget.

