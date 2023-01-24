Undefeated Brillion with hopes of conference title, then trip back to state,

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brillion boys basketball team is 15-0 and sits on top of the Eastern Wisconsin Conference at 8-0.

The Lions are coming off a season where they got a taste of the Kohl Center. They lost to West Salem in the State Semifinals in 2021. But now they return four of their starters and are ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin in Division 3.

“It’s an experience you can’t take for granted. It’s awesome in the moment,” Brillion senior Jeremy Lorenz said. “When you don’t get to experience that, you want to get back there and end it the way that we want to this year.”

“We do have some motivation, and I do think it fuels you anytime you can see what it takes to get there,” Lions head coach Chad Shimek said. “So you take that experience and now that they’re seniors and leaders hopefully they can spread that knowledge to some of the younger guys.”

The Lions no doubt are getting teams’ best every night, so any pressure to stay undefeated?

“Pressure? I would say no,” Billion senior Parker Braun said. “We just have to come in thinking every team has their best to try to knock us off and give us our first loss. We got to make sure we keep that to our advantage and dominate everybody that we play.”

Brillion hasn’t won a state title since 2012, and many of the guys on this roster remember watching that winning team back 11 years ago. Now they feel it’s their turn. However, there’s something else they want to accomplish first: win a conference title, something this group has yet to do.

“It might be hard for some people to believe, but that is our main - really our only focus right now, is to win our conference,” Shimek said.

“That’s goal number one for us. Playoffs is down the road, so we can’t really look forward to that too much. It’s the thing that’s first on our priority list, winning every game and treating every game like it’s a really important one,” Lorenz said.

