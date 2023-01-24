Power restored in Denmark

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - Power has been restored in Denmark after an outage Tuesday morning.

Wisconsin Public Service says power was restored at about 12:15 p.m. About 3,600 people lost power.

The outage was caused by damaged equipment at a substation.

Crews worked to re-route power around the substation.

“We are still investigating what caused the damage to our equipment. At this time, there is no indication the damage was intentionally done,” says Senior Communications Specialist Matt Cullen.

