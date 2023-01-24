Power restored in Denmark

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - Power has been restored in Denmark after an outage Tuesday morning.

Wisconsin Public Service says power was restored at about 12:15 p.m. About 3,600 people lost power.

The outage was caused by damaged equipment at a substation.

Crews worked to re-route power around the substation.

“We are still investigating what caused the damage to our equipment. At this time, there is no indication the damage was intentionally done,” says Senior Communications Specialist Matt Cullen.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Public health alert issued for a Hy-Vee ready-to-eat meat product
A memorial at the scene of a fatal crash in the Town of Taycheedah.
Obituary mourns teen killed in Fond du Lac County crash
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Image shows an ambulance.
Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect

Latest News

Fire generic
One dead in Village of Wausaukee fire
Matilda the Moose
NEW Zoo announces death of Matilda the Moose
January 24 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flakes at times
New London's ice rink is closed after it was damaged.
New London ice rink damaged after “rowdy” weekend at sledding hill