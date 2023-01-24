Report: Phoenix part ways with Will Ryan

Green Bay just 2-19 this season
(WBAY)
By Chris Roth
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Phoenix have relieved men’s basketball coach Will Ryan of his duties. Jeff Goodman of the Athletic first reported the news Tuesday afternoon.

A school spokesperson told WBAY-TV that an official announcement would be coming later in the afternoon.

Green Bay has struggled during Ryan’s tenure, now in its 3rd season. The son of former Badgers Head Coach Bo Ryan is just 2-19 this season, 1-9 in league play. His overall record is just 29-74 overall; 13-37 in conference play.

This move comes after the Phoenix lost to Robert Morris on Saturday 72-38, extending their losing streak to 11 games.

Ryan has three years left on his six-year contract that he signed in 2020.

WBAY will update this article as more information becomes available.

