Poorly Drawn Pets fundraiser supports Wisconsin Humane Society

More than 160 people donate and submit photos of their pet to be 'poorly drawn'
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The popular Poorly Drawn Pets fundraiser is back at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

For a $25 donation on Facebook, owners can upload a photo of their pet and volunteers will make a drawing.

Volunteers will post artwork in the comments.

“This is not about creating museum-worthy art, but instead about having fun and spreading laughs while raising money for shelter animals,” reads a statement from the Wisconsin Humane Society.

You can make your donation through the “Donate” button on Facebook.

CLICK HERE to visit the Wisconsin Humane Society Facebook page.

