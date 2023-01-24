One dead in Village of Wausaukee fire

VILLAGE OF WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - One person died in a fire in the Village of Wausaukee Monday night.

At about 9:16 p.m., dispatchers were notified of a fire on Elizabeth Street.

The victim’s name was not released. Medical Examiner Kalynn Van Ermen has ordered an autopsy to positively identify the victim.

The State Fire Marshal with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation was called to assist with the investigation.

Multiple agencies responded including Wausaukee Fire, Middle Inlet Fire, Wausaukee Rescue, Wisconsin Public Service, Wisconsin Fire Marshal’s Office, Marinette County Dispatch, Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

