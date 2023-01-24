New London ice rink damaged after “rowdy” weekend at sledding hill

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - New London’s ice staking rink is closed after it was damaged over the weekend.

The city posted photos of the damage on its Facebook page.

“Smooth. Shiny. Some may even use the word ‘mirror’ to describe a skating rink… Not quite what we have going on here after an apparently rowdy weekend at the sledding hill spilled over onto the thawed-out ice rink,” reads a statement from the city.

“We’d love to be here announcing that the rink is ready to go after the recent cold temps finally froze it solid, but we have bad news. All we have now is a bumpy, un-skateable chunk of ice!”

The city says it may need help from “Mother Nature” to reopen.

