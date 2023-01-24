Mistrial? Grant Fuhrman defense raises the possibility

Oshkosh West teacher Kenneth Levine responded to the sound of gunshots and rendered aid after the stabbing in 2019
By Emily Beier
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Testimony began Tuesday in the attempted-murder trial of former Oshkosh West High School student Grant Fuhrman.

Fuhrman is accused of stabbing a school resource officer in 2019 with the intent of killing him. The officer said he shot the student to stop the attack. Both were taken to a hospital. Fuhrman, now 20, was 16 at the time.

A jury was chosen Monday, and on the next day, the Winnebago County court heard opening statements from both sides and went right into witness testimony.

The first witness was the teacher who ran to help after hearing gunshots inside the school. The state and the defense both agree that the teacher was a hero.

While on the stand, Oshkosh West math teacher Kenneth Levine talked about the moments leading up to the incident on December 3, 2019. He said he heard gunshots and first thought it was someone hitting a locker really hard, but after seeing the frightened reaction of one of his students he quickly realized it was much worse.

Levine ran outside the classroom, and he could hear Officer Michael Wissink yellowing for help. Levine added that he sounded like it was life or death.

Levine ran into the room and says he saw both Fuhrman and Wissink very clearly injured. Levine said Officer Wissink told him he needed a tourniquet, and Levine jumped into action.

“I thought, ‘Grant is going to die.’ I knew Mike was really bad off, but he seemed like he would be able to control the situation for a few seconds, so I ran out of the room and I tried banging on the classroom doors next to him and across the doors to see if someone would come and they didn’t -- because they were doing what they were supposed to do [a lockdown] -- so then I ran down to the nurse’s office which is probably another 25, 30 yards down the hall, tried banging on that door and yelling for a tourniquet and realized that they’re not going to come either because they’re doing what they’re supposed to do, so I ran back to Mike’s room and I used my belt as a tourniquet.”

Another teacher and a now-retired medical doctor also took the stand.

After the jury left for a break, the defense discussed possibly asking for a mistrial.

Fuhrman’s defense expressed concerns to the judge about the State asking the doctor specifics about injuries and then asked for opinions and hypotheticals that were not on the list for the defense to properly prepare a response.

“The State has not ever, in over 3 years, put that on notice to the defense. The State has filed previous witness lists with literally a couple sentences as to what they intended to introduce from Dr. Westphal,” defense attorney Timothy Casper said.

The State argued the questioning was fair game because the defense brought up the issues during opening statements.

The defense’s concerns were noted for the court record.

Prosecutors and defense agree the math teacher who testified was a hero on the day of the stabbing at Oshkosh West High School

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Public health alert issued for a Hy-Vee ready-to-eat meat product
A memorial at the scene of a fatal crash in the Town of Taycheedah.
Obituary mourns teen killed in Fond du Lac County crash
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Image shows an ambulance.
Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect

Latest News

Action 2 News reporter Jason Zimmerman reports live from the Capitol rotunda in Madison
DEBRIEF: State of the State preview
Action 2 News reporter Emily Beier reports live outside the Winnebago County courthouse
DEBRIEF: Grant Fuhrman trial testimony
Oshkosh West High School teacher Kenneth Levine testifies at Grant Fuhrman's trial
Grant Fuhrman trial witness credited as hero
A memorial at the scene of a fatal crash in the Town of Taycheedah.
Obituary mourns teen killed in Fond du Lac County crash
A memorial at the crash site includes crosses, flowers, and photographs
Schools plan fundraisers after Fond du Lac County crash