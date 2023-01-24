MILD AGAIN TODAY, SNOW SHOWERS ON WEDNESDAY

We’re managing to squeeze out a little bit of sun around the region today, but there are still a fair amount of clouds. Highs in the low to mid 30s remain on track across northeast Wisconsin. Not to shabby for the “dead of winter” here in northeast Wisconsin, eh?

Snow showers return to the region tomorrow as a weak clipper system moves through. A coating to perhaps 1-2″ may occur, especially southeast of Green Bay and the Fox Cities. Temperatures are still expected to be mild with highs from the upper 20s to low 30s. Northeasterly breezes from 10 to 20 mph will make it feel colder.

Another clipper is expected on Friday. It could be slightly stronger than the one we’ll have Wednesday and additional snow showers and blustery conditions can be expected. Even with the unsettled conditions, highs will top out near 30°.

Temperatures are trending down for the weekend and early next week. Highs in the teens and single digits are looking more likely with overnight lows dipping below zero for the first time in ages. Wind chill values may fall down into the -10s and -20s heading into early next week. A little light snow may skirt our southern areas late Saturday, but we may actually end up with some sunshine Sunday into Monday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Lots of clouds. A little sun. Staying mild. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A few flakes. Cold, but calm. LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with snow showers. A coating to 1-2″ possible, especially SOUTHEAST HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. A little colder. HIGH: 26 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Areas of snow. Blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder. Late snow possible SOUTH. HIGH: 15 LOW: 3

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Blustery & cold. HIGH: 12 LOW: -4

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very cold. HIGH: 8

