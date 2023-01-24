LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE SEVERAL DAYS THIS WEEK

The light snow showers from the evening have moved on, and only a few flurries are possible overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the wind will weaken. Lows will generally fall into the lower half of the 20s overnight. We’ll get up to around 30° for a high Tuesday afternoon. Look for mostly cloudy skies. It should be a quiet weather day outside of some occasional flurries.

Skies will turn cloudy heading into Wednesday. A bigger storm system will miss our area to the southeast, but we may see a few passing light snow showers through the day. Winds could also be a bit blustery, gusting to 20 mph out of the northeast. Highs will once again top out around 30 degrees. The “milder” January weather continues through Friday.

There should be another weathermaker heading into our region on Friday, and it could trigger spotty snow showers across Wisconsin. For now, any accumulation looks like it would be limited to an inch or two. The bigger story with this system will be the cold air that follows it. Highs will likely stay in the teens starting on Saturday... and may have a tough time topping 10° next Monday. Lows could also be in the single digits... on either side of zero for several nights.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as breezy. Flurries possible. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Scattered light snow showers. A little blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly colder. Flurries. HIGH: 27 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Light snow showers. Blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder with less wind. HIGH: 18 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. HIGH: 13 LOW: -2

MONDAY: Cold with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 10

