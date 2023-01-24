INTERVIEW: Salt Awareness Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday is the start of Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week. We’re all familiar with the importance of salt in Wisconsin winters to clear our roads and driveways -- but what we use has a negative impact on the environment.

The Northeast Wisconsin Stormwater Consortium says just a teaspoon of road salt permanently pollutes 5 gallons of water.

Alyssa Reinke of the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about some of the other environmental impacts salt can have, whether the problem applies to the salt people use on sidewalks and driveways, and how homeowners can reduce their salt use.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.