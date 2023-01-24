INTERVIEW: Salt Awareness Week

We can use a lot of salt in Wisconsin winters. A discussion about how salt damages the environment and how to protect our waterways.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday is the start of Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week. We’re all familiar with the importance of salt in Wisconsin winters to clear our roads and driveways -- but what we use has a negative impact on the environment.

The Northeast Wisconsin Stormwater Consortium says just a teaspoon of road salt permanently pollutes 5 gallons of water.

Alyssa Reinke of the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about some of the other environmental impacts salt can have, whether the problem applies to the salt people use on sidewalks and driveways, and how homeowners can reduce their salt use.

