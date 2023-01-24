INTERVIEW: Kewaunee Police Chief Robin Mueller

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday, we showed you history being made in Kewaunee. Kewaunee native Robin Mueller was sworn in as the first female police chief in the history of the Kewaunee Police Department, which has roots going back to 1873.

Mueller was the assistant chief and she joins a growing list of female police chiefs in the area, including Polly Olson in Appleton earlier this month.

Chief Mueller joined us in the WBAY studios the day after her ceremony to talk about the significance of more women being named the top cop, and being the first female police chief in Kewaunee as the department celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.

We asked Mueller how she developed her leadership style and what her priorities are for the police department. We also asked her if recruiting and retaining officers is a different challenge than we hear from larger police departments.

