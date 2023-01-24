INTERVIEW: Kewaunee Police Chief Robin Mueller

Mueller talks about the significance of more women becoming police chiefs and her plans for the Kewaunee Police Department
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday, we showed you history being made in Kewaunee. Kewaunee native Robin Mueller was sworn in as the first female police chief in the history of the Kewaunee Police Department, which has roots going back to 1873.

Mueller was the assistant chief and she joins a growing list of female police chiefs in the area, including Polly Olson in Appleton earlier this month.

Chief Mueller joined us in the WBAY studios the day after her ceremony to talk about the significance of more women being named the top cop, and being the first female police chief in Kewaunee as the department celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.

We asked Mueller how she developed her leadership style and what her priorities are for the police department. We also asked her if recruiting and retaining officers is a different challenge than we hear from larger police departments.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Public health alert issued for a Hy-Vee ready-to-eat meat product
A memorial at the scene of a fatal crash in the Town of Taycheedah.
Fond du Lac County supports teens in deadly crash
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Image shows an ambulance.
Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect

Latest News

Grant Fuhrman gives a slight wave to people in the gallery at his trial in Winnebago County
Mistrial? Grant Fuhrman defense raises the possibility
Defense attorney Timothy Casper raises the possibility of a mistrial to the judge on the second...
Grant Fuhrman's defense threatens mistrial after doctor's testimony
Fire damage to an apartment building in Wausaukee. One man died.
One dead in village of Wausaukee fire
Fire damage to an apartment building in Wausaukee. One man died.
Man dies in Wausaukee fire