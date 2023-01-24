Hartwig making an impact off the bench for Phoenix

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay head coach Kevin Borseth has been part of teams playing a short bench. Pointing to his days at Michigan Tech, and having just six players available in a game.

This year his Phoenix squad is being tested in terms of depth as well, and getting contributions from a few different players. One player making a big impact in Green Bay’s latest win was redshirt sophomore Julia Hartwig.

The Janesville Parker grad played a season-high 23 minutes on Sunday, and took advantage of her opportunity. The Phoenix were +22 with Hartwig on the floor, and that wasn’t just because of her eight points on the stat sheet. Hartwig also finished with six assists, four of which went to leading scorer Sydney Levy, as Green Bay picked up a much needed win over the Colonials to keep pace in the conference race.

“She’s a phenomenal passer. One of the things we said after the game, credited Sydney. Sydney led us in scoring. Bailey was three for three from beyond the arc, and Julia had six assists. That’s pretty amazing for a big kid to be able to do that. She is a very high intelligence, basketball intelligence. Having her in there, that presence down in the low blocks, whether it’s scoring, whether it’s passing, whether it’s rebounding. I think she’s really done a great job here. Especially the beginning of this conference season,” said head Kevin Borseth.

Green Bay is currently in a three-way tie atop the Horizon League standings, and continues conference play this Thursday night when they welcome Milwaukee to the Kress Center. Tip off between the Phoenix and Panthers is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.