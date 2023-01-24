FLAKES AT TIMES THROUGH TOMORROW

Did you enjoy a few hours of sun yesterday? While it was a nice treat for many folks, it’s probably going to be mostly cloudy again. However, even with more gray clouds around, temperatures remain rather mild for late January. Our highs this afternoon will be close to the freezing mark. Through yesterday, our average temperature this month has been 29.5 degrees. That’s nearly 11 degrees warmer than normal for January. So far, this has been the second warmest January since weather records were first kept in the 1880s!

Some flakes will fly today, thanks to a weak front draped across northern Wisconsin. Only minor accumulations are possible through tonight. Meanwhile, there’s a stronger storm system getting ready to track through the mid-Mississippi Valley and lower Great Lakes. As that weathermaker passes by tomorrow, areas from Green Bay and SOUTH will see some light accumulating snow. An inch or two is possible SOUTH of Highway 10, which will cause untreated roads to become slick.

There’s another chance of light snow on Friday, followed by a blast of colder weather this weekend. Highs will be in the teens Saturday and Sunday, with only single digits early next week. While January has been a remarkably mild month, it looks like it will end on a chilly note.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. Less wind. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A few flakes. Cold, but calm. LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Overcast again. Light snow... 1-2″ possible SOUTH of Highway 10. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Broken clouds. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 25 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Light snow. A bit blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Quite chilly. Late snow SOUTH. HIGH: 15 LOW: 6

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Snappy cold. HIGH: 14 LOW: -2

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Even colder. HIGH: 9

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.