Trial to start Monday for man charged in Oshkosh school officer attack

Grant Fuhrman, 16, appears in Winnebago County Court via video feed to face an attempted homicide charge (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A trial is set to start Monday for the man charged in an attack on an Oshkosh school resource officer.

Grant Fuhrman, 20, is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the 2019 attack on Officer Michael Wissink at Oshkosh West High School.

Fuhrman’s trial is scheduled to start Monday at 8:15 a.m. Court records have 15 days set aside for the trial.

In 2021, a judge agreed to suppress Fuhrman’s statements to investigators he made following the stabbing due to his age and not having a parent present.

Furhman is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

