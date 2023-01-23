SNOW SHOWERS ARRIVE LATE TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A brisk southwest wind is developing. It’s going to give us a wind-chilly Monday. While our temperatures will rise into the upper-half of the 20s, it’s going to feel like the single digits this morning, with teens during the midday and afternoon.

There’s a SLIGHT CHANCE that we may see some glimpses of sun during the midday... But in general, it’s going to be another gloomy day with lingering clouds. So far this month, 16 of the first 22 days of January have been cloudy... That’s 73% of this month! A touch of freezing mist is possible across central Wisconsin this morning, but most of our light precipitation will hold off until late in the day. A weak disturbance passing through the area this evening will give us scattered snow showers. We’re only expecting minor accumulations, with perhaps half an inch of snow across the Northwoods.

There’s a few more opportunities for some flakes over the next week, but no big storm systems are in sight. Areas SOUTH of Green Bay will have some snow showers on Wednesday, with a bout of light snow area-wide on Friday. More snow showers should pass through the area on Sunday. Speaking of the weekend, it’s looking colder... As we tap into colder Canadian air, our high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the teens.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Wind-chilly. A few late flakes. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Continued cloudy. Snow showers... Only minor accumulations. LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Cool again. Less wind. HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy again. Flakes SOUTH. HIGH: 30 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly colder. HIGH: 27 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Light snow. A bit blustery. HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder with less wind. HIGH: 18 LOW: 8

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Snow showers. HIGH: 14

