Police investigating death of dog found in Oshkosh dumpster

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say a dog was found dead in a dumpster Monday morning.

At about 8:19 a.m., officers were called to a multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street. Staff from the property management company found a dead dog in a dumpster.

The dog, a female, is tan in color. Police believe the dog may be a terrier mix.

Police are looking for the owner of the dog.

If you have information, call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

This is the second dead dog investigation in Oshkosh this month. On Jan. 4 a dog was found dead inside an apartment in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive.

A detective made contact with the owner, but the death is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Public health alert issued for a Hy-Vee ready-to-eat meat product
A memorial at the scene of a fatal crash in the Town of Taycheedah.
Schools make counselors available after fatal crash involving teens
A red swamp crayfish
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
Yard signs protesting in Neenah
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah
A cruise ship sailing near Yakutat struck a small piece of floating ice on Saturday.
US Coast Guard will close southern Green Bay waters for commercial traffic

Latest News

January 23 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some snow chances
January 23 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some snow showers
Theodore Egge
No foul play suspected in man’s disappearance in Marinette County
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect