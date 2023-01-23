Police investigating death of dog found in Oshkosh dumpster

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say a dog was found dead in a dumpster Monday morning.

At about 8:19 a.m., officers were called to a multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street. Staff from the property management company found a dead dog in a dumpster.

The dog, a female, is tan in color. Police believe the dog may be a terrier mix.

Police are looking for the owner of the dog.

If you have information, call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

This is the second dead dog investigation in Oshkosh this month. On Jan. 4 a dog was found dead inside an apartment in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive.

A detective made contact with the owner, but the death is under investigation.

