Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah woman was arrested in the Wausau area after driving the wrong way on State Highway 29.

Police say she was taken into custody on charges of 3rd Offense OWI and Neglecting a Child.

On Saturday, at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Highway 29 for reports of a wrong-way driver near Marathon headed into Wausau.

Dashcam video shows the wrong-way driver narrowly missing a Wausau squad car. The driver stopped after the near miss.

Police say the woman was intoxicated and a preliminary breath test showed she was .29, which is well over Wisconsin’s .08 legal limit to drive.

“Additionally, officers discovered the woman was supposed to be caring for a family member’s child in Wausau and had left the child alone,” police said.

The child was not harmed.

Police identified the suspect as a 34-year-old Neenah woman. Her name was not released.

