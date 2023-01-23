Levy’s season high leads Phoenix to bounce-back victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay women got back on track with a Sunday afternoon victory over Robert Morris, 71-54.

The Phoenix fell behind early, but a 7-0 run capped by a bucket by Sydney Levy gave Green Bay their first lead of the afternoon. In the second quarter, it was Bailey Butler pouring in five points in the last 1:15 to give Green Bay a 36-32 halftime lead.

Levy and the Phoenix took over in the third quarter. The senior poured in nine of her 21 points in the frame as Green Bay took the lead for good.

As a team, Green Bay chit seven three-pointers in the contest, with three of those coming from Butler. Levy and Julia Hartwig also proved to be a dynamic duo in the victory. Hardwig had four assists to Levy in the contest, and the Appleton North grad returned the favor with a pair of assists on Hardwig buckets as well.

The victory moves Green Bay into a three-way tie at the top of the Horizon League standings with Cleveland State and Youngstown State, who snapped the Phoenix’s 11 game winning streak on Friday.

“Yeah, Robert Morris is a good team, they’re hard to play against. They just literally, they’re blue caller, nose to the grindstone. I thought our players came out, started a little slow, but to Robert Morris’ credit, they caused a lot of that. Yeah, we rebounded from a big loss on Friday and it was good to see,” said head coach Kevin Borseth.

The Phoenix are back in action on Thursday as they host in-state rival Milwaukee at the Kress Center. Tip-off between the Phoenix and Panthers is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.