Events in Los Angeles shooting take dramatic turns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued a picture of the suspect sought in last night’s mass killing.

The suspect is male, of Asian ethnicity with relatively dark complexion and about 5′10″ tall, he weighs approximately 150 lbs.

While the hunt for the killer was on, law enforcement officers from several agencies surrounded a white van in the city of Torrance, located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County. After a stand-off, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies entered the van and found a dead person slumped over the steering wheel in the driver’s seat.

Officials have not yet confirmed if the deceased person is the suspect connected to mass killing in Monterey Park.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.