BRISK TODAY WITH SOME LATE DAY SNOW SHOWERS

Brisk southwesterly winds with some gusts over 25 mph will continue today... but they should help boost our highs into the upper 20s. It won’t feel like it though. While a few peaks of sun are possible, look for another mostly cloudy day. Some late day snow showers or flurries may also develop.

Additional light snow shower activity or flurries will be possible through tonight, but any snow accumulations will be minor at best. Lows tonight will range from the upper teens to low 20s. Winds will gradually ease.

Several more weak disturbances are headed our way every other day: Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Each one will be capable of producing some light snow and blustery conditions but no major winter storm is expected for us. At times there may be some slick spots on the roads but it shouldn’t be anything we haven’t seen so far this winter.

Temperatures will remain “mild” through Friday. That means highs in the 20s to low 30s and lows in the teens to low 20s. A transition to colder (and below average!) air begins this weekend. Chilly air may continue as we start February too. Stay tuned.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy & brisk. A few late day snow showers possible. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Light snow or flurries. Minor accumulations at best. LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as breezy. A few flakes? HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Lots of clouds. Scattered light snow showers. A little blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly colder. HIGH: 27 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Light snow showers. Blustery. HIGH: 29 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder with less wind. HIGH: 18 LOW: 7

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Snow showers possible. HIGH: 14

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.