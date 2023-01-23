Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury

Image shows an ambulance.
Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot.

Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.

No other information from the police department is available at this time.

Police want to hear from anyone with information that could help their investigation. Call (920) 832-5500 and ask for Investigator Yule.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Public health alert issued for a Hy-Vee ready-to-eat meat product
A memorial at the scene of a fatal crash in the Town of Taycheedah.
Schools make counselors available after fatal crash involving teens
A red swamp crayfish
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
Yard signs protesting in Neenah
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah
A cruise ship sailing near Yakutat struck a small piece of floating ice on Saturday.
US Coast Guard will close southern Green Bay waters for commercial traffic

Latest News

January 23 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some snow chances
Police investigating death of dog found in Oshkosh dumpster
January 23 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some snow showers
Theodore Egge
No foul play suspected in man’s disappearance in Marinette County