Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot.

Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.

No other information from the police department is available at this time.

Police want to hear from anyone with information that could help their investigation. Call (920) 832-5500 and ask for Investigator Yule.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.