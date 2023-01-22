Waupauca Middle School Dance team wins state competition

Waupauca Middle School dance team
Waupauca Middle School dance team(Lynn Hahn)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupauca Middle School Dance team shoed the competition out of the way to clinch first place at the state competition in poms amd jazz in Port Washington today.

The winning team will be greeted by the local Fire and Police Departments at a homecoming party tonight. Anyone wanting to congratulate - head on out there and greet them!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin man indicted for forced labor
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Bond set at 1 Million Dollars for Oshkosh man charged as repeat drunk driver
Yard signs protesting in Neenah
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
Illinois paramedics, ambulance company sued for man’s death

Latest News

Fatal Crash
Teenager dies in car crash in Fond du Lac County
Matthew Bonin and his trumpet
Manitowoc teen to perform at world-renowned Carnegie Hall
Road work generic.
Maintenance Alert: Major road work projects under way in northeastern Wisconsin
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Public health alert issued for a Hy-Vee ready-to-eat meat product