US Coast Guard will close southern Green Bay waters for commercial traffic

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:00 noon local time. The bay is expected to be reopened in early Spring, weather permitting.

This closure will impact all waters southwest of a line extending between Peshtigo Point and Sherwood Point in the bay of Green Bay.

This closure is made in accordance with 33 CFR 165.901.

Further inquiries can be made by phone to Sector Lake Michigan at (414) 747-7100.

