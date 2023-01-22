Teenager dies in car crash in Fond du Lac County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies from the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office were called to an accident on Golf Course Drive east of Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah at 3:25am on Sa turday, January 21st.

Upon arrival, they found the front seat passenger, a 16-year-old male from Eldorado, dead in the wreck. The driver, also a 16-year-old male, from the Mount Cavalry area, was flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The back seat passenger, a 16-year-old female from Fond Du Lac, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported via ambulance to SSM Health - St. Agnes.

Preliminary investigation of the single-car accident showed that the vehicle had been traveling at high speed westbound on Gold Course Drive. As the driver lost control, the car broke over to the north shoulder, swerved and hit a tree.

Alcohol and speed were contributing factors to the causes of the crash. The three teenagers attended different high schools: Laconia High School in Rosendale. St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Font du Lac and Fond du Lac High School.

The names of the juveniles have not been released pending notification of next of kin. All three schools have been notified by the Sheriff’s Office so they can prepare to assist students as needed.

