SEVERAL CHANCES OF SNOW FLURRIES BEFORE COOLDOWN HITS NEXT WEEKEND

Two systems have formed, one over the Midwest and the other over the Deep South. The Midwest system brought some snowflakes for Sheboygan through Fond du Lac area this morning, but due to the system weakening and merging with the other system, the snow threat is very low. Impacts from the early snowflakes will be little to none as the snow wraps up mid to late morning. The weekend will finish off with more cloud cover and seasonal highs in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will continue to come from the west-northwest between 5-10 mph.

Starting off the last full week of January, high pressure will keep Monday and Tuesday mostly dry, but a cold front could bring an isolated snowflake Monday night. Since the area is very dry, the chance of snow is very low for Monday night. The cold front will not impact our temperatures. The next solid chance for snow flurries will be Wednesday from a clipper system from Canada. Accumulation is expected to be less than an inch. The flurries will continue off and on through Friday before a arctic cooldown arrives next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NNW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: WSW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, early snowflakes (SOUTH). HIGH: 28

TONIGHT: Slightly cooler, mostly cloudy. LOW: 17

MONDAY: Partly sunny, late chance (20%) for flurries. HIGH: 30 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Overcast, relatively mild. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Chance of snow flurries. Overcast. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Overcast, early snow flurries again (20%). HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries. HIGH: 25 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, getting colder. HIGH: 22

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.