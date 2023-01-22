PARADE OF WEAK WEATHER MAKERS THIS WEEK

There are 4 disturbances that are possible over the next week, with one passing by every other day: late Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Each one has the potential to produce some light snow shower activity and minor snow accumulations. Breezy/blustery conditions will accompany them as well. No major winter storm is expected in our area but roads may become slick at times.

Temperatures will remain above average for most if not all of the work week. A trend towards below average conditions is still on track for next weekend and early February. Cold air is building up in Canada and the Arctic... and forecast model data suggest some of this will head our way. The big questions... #1 how cold will it get? and #2 how long will the cold air last? Time will tell.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NW/SW 2-5 MPH

MONDAY: WSW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A few flurries possible. LOW: 17

MONDAY: Lots of clouds. Some sun? Late day snow showers. Blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes possible. HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers develop during the day. Blustery. HIGH: 29 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Turning colder. HIGH: 18 LOW: 8

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light showers. Blustery. HIGH: 16

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.