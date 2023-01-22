Notre Dame takes down Bay Port 3-1 for conference title

By Adriana Torres
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Port and Notre Dame have two of the best boys hockey teams in the area, and they keep their rivalry interesting.

Just two weeks ago, the Tritons beat the Pirates in overtime 2-1.

And on Saturday night, they met again, this time in the FRCC championship.

After many opportunities but no goals in the first period, three scores came within a few minutes of each other in the second period.

Notre Dame struck first. Drew Schock took the long shot and Hunter Bill finished it off for the goal.

Bay Port responded less than a minute later with a goal from Aidan Fahey to tie it up.

Then quickly again, about a minute later, Tritons’ Sam Kappell makes it 2-1.

Notre Dame went on to win it 3-1 to take the conference title.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin man indicted for forced labor
Fatal Crash
Teenager dies in car crash in Fond du Lac County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Bond set at 1 Million Dollars for Oshkosh man charged as repeat drunk driver
Yard signs protesting in Neenah
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah

Latest News

Mobley scores career-high 38, powers Cavs over Bucks 114-102
WATCH: Phoenix WBB team sees 11-game win streak snapped by YSU
Phoenix WBB team sees 11-game win streak snapped by YSU
FILE - Matt Kenseth, center, stands next to the trophy in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR...
2-time Daytona 500 winner Kenseth set to enter Hall of Fame
An ice fishing pole sits next to a hole in the ice.
Wisconsin DNR promotes free fishing this weekend