Notre Dame takes down Bay Port 3-1 for conference title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Port and Notre Dame have two of the best boys hockey teams in the area, and they keep their rivalry interesting.

Just two weeks ago, the Tritons beat the Pirates in overtime 2-1.

And on Saturday night, they met again, this time in the FRCC championship.

After many opportunities but no goals in the first period, three scores came within a few minutes of each other in the second period.

Notre Dame struck first. Drew Schock took the long shot and Hunter Bill finished it off for the goal.

Bay Port responded less than a minute later with a goal from Aidan Fahey to tie it up.

Then quickly again, about a minute later, Tritons’ Sam Kappell makes it 2-1.

Notre Dame went on to win it 3-1 to take the conference title.

