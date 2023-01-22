Intoxicated senior crashes her car into utility pole in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers from the Menasha Police Department responded to an accident near the 800 block of Plank Road on Saturday afternoon. They found a vehicle on its side next to a power pole, with the driver trapped inside.

After interviewing witnesses, officers determined that the car was traveling eastbound on Plank Road and almost struck head-on traffic before it skidded into the power pole support lines, became airborne and landed on the passenger side.

The driver was identified as a 72-year old woman from Fox Crossing. She was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.

There were no passengers in the car, and no one else harmed by the incident.

