Intoxicated senior crashes her car into utility pole in Menasha

Head-on crash with other vehicles narrowly avoided
Car crashed into pole in Menasha
Car crashed into pole in Menasha(Menasha Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers from the Menasha Police Department responded to an accident near the 800 block of Plank Road on Saturday afternoon. They found a vehicle on its side next to a power pole, with the driver trapped inside.

After interviewing witnesses, officers determined that the car was traveling eastbound on Plank Road and almost struck head-on traffic before it skidded into the power pole support lines, became airborne and landed on the passenger side.

The driver was identified as a 72-year old woman from Fox Crossing. She was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.

There were no passengers in the car, and no one else harmed by the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin man indicted for forced labor
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Bond set at 1 Million Dollars for Oshkosh man charged as repeat drunk driver
Yard signs protesting in Neenah
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
Illinois paramedics, ambulance company sued for man’s death

Latest News

Seasonable temps and quiet weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Carnegie Hall trumpeteer
Carnegie Hall trumpeteer
Waupauca Middle School dance team
Waupauca Middle School Dance team wins state competition
Fatal Crash
Teenager dies in car crash in Fond du Lac County