NO BIG WEATHER MAKERS COMING BUT SOME FLAKES REMAIN POSSIBLE

Our relatively mild & quiet January weather pattern will continue for a few more days. No major weather maker is expected in the near term, but there will be a few minor disturbances around that will keep a chance of light snow showers going from time to time over the next week.

Cloudy skies continue tonight. A few flurries are possible, especially across our far southeastern areas near Sheboygan. Lows will be in the 20s for most of us with teens across the Northwoods. Some patchy fog or freezing fog could develop across central Wisconsin.

Mostly cloudy skies should be the rule again on Sunday. Keep your fingers crossed that we can squeeze out a few breaks in the cloud deck at some point during the day. Temperatures top out in the upper 20s. We’ll be around 30 Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

There is a chance of a few flakes late Monday into Tuesday morning but there won’t be much moisture with the disturbance moving through. We’ll have a better chance at some light snow shower activity on Wednesday as a bigger system swirls to our southeast. Some additional passing snow showers may continue during the end of the work week as well.

Looking ahead... there are some signs that Arctic air could make a return by the end of January. February may start off on a bitterly cold note. Stay tuned for updates.

Temperature Outlook (WBAY)

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WSW 3-8MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries mainly SOUTH. LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

MONDAY: A little sun may occur. Some late flakes are possible. HIGH: 30 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Early flakes. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Chance of light snow. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Passing light snow showers. HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers. HIGH: 25 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow showers possible. HIGH: 22

