Manitowoc teen to perform at world-renowned Carnegie Hall

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc teen Matthew Bonin is never far from his trumpet.

“These are the valves,” Matthew showed Action 2 News. “They change the note when you’re playing.”

It’s the same trumpet that earned him a spot in the Honors Symphonic Band... and the change to play inside New York City’s Carnegie Hall Feb. 4.

“I was really excited to be accepted and be able to perform in such an amazing place,” Matthew explained. “Even my band instructor says he’s a little jealous.”

The Honors Selection Board chose 350 student performers from a pool of nearly 10,000 applicants.

“I’m hoping it’s going to be magical and incredible with all these other amazing performers from around the world and with such an amazing conductor,” Matthew said.

Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing... Working with these conductors and performing at these renowned music halls is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”

Matthew got the music for the performance about a month ago. He’s been practicing tirelessly ever since.

“I’ve been listening to the music a lot so I know how the parts go together and then I’ve been trying to play with it too.”

He’s studied music for more than a decade... just one of the many factors his mom said made him stand out to the selection board.

“Besides the technical aspect that he practices over and over to make the notes sound right he also is very very good at bringing out the emotion in the music,” Matthew’s mother, Lori Bonin, said.

He plays in the Roncalli High concert band, pep band and jazz ensemble. He makes it look easy, but that’s not surprising since music runs in the Bonin family.

Lori continued, “I did play violin and I still play violin in the symphony but at Roncalli High School there’s a band and I played the French horn.”

Matthew said he fell in love with music when he was young, even going to his mom’s concerts.

“I started to play the violin then too,” Matthew said. “But then my brother started playing the trumpet and I fell in love with the sound and later I decided I wanted to play the trumpet as well.”

Carnegie Hall opened in 1891, according to the venue’s website. It’s hosted some big names since then.

“One that really stood out to me was Louis Armstrong and the Beatles and I can’t wait to add to the history of the building!”

