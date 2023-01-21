Maintenance Alert: Major road work projects under way in northeastern Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announces state highway maintenance work in Northeast Wisconsin and associated traffic impacts.

Brown County (ramp closure)

Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on the southbound I-43 off-ramp to WIS 57 on Friday, January 27 from 1 to 5 a.m. A full ramp closure will take place during repairs.



Oconto County

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on southbound US 41 between Frog Pond Road and Galuska Road, daily, Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. A moving lane closure will take place during repairs.



Outagamie County (ramp closure)

Maintenance crews will be repairing drainage on southbound I-41 at Meade Street from 7:30 p.m., Thursday, January 26 to 4:30 a.m., Friday, January 27. A lane or shoulder closure will take place during repairs.



Maintenance crews will be repairing guard rail on northbound WIS 47 on-ramp from 7:30 p.m., Thursday, January 26 to 4:30 a.m., Friday, January 27. A lane or shoulder closure will take place during repairs.



Maintenance crews will be repairing guard rail on northbound I-41 off-ramp to Richmond Street from 7:30 p.m., Thursday, January 26 to 4:30 a.m., Friday, January 27. A lane or shoulder closure will take place during repairs.



Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on the southbound I-41 off-ramp to southbound WIS 441 on Thursday, January 26 from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. The ramp will be closed during repairs.



Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on eastbound WIS 15 at Mayflower Road from 7:30 p.m., Thursday, January 26 to 4:30 a.m., Friday, January 27. A lane or shoulder closure will take place during repairs.



Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on eastbound WIS 15 at southbound I-41 from 7:30 p.m., Thursday, January 26 to 4:30 a.m., Friday, January 27. A lane or shoulder closure will take place during repairs.



Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on eastbound WIS 15 over I-41 from 7:30 p.m., Thursday, January 26 to 4:30 a.m., Friday, January 27. A lane or shoulder closure will take place during repairs.



Maple/Oregon Bridge - Door County

The Maple/Oregon Street Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic daily, Monday, January 23 through Thursday, January 26 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine maintenance. Motorists can use the Michigan Street Bridge or the Bayview Bridge to get through Sturgeon Bay during those times.



Motorists are urged to slow down and be mindful of workers near highways.

Maintenance schedules can and do change often. Please see Northeast Region highway maintenance traffic impact website for the most up-to-date maintenance schedules at https://projects.511wi.gov/maintain-ne/schedule/.

For information regarding Northeast Region state highway construction projects, please visit https://projects.511wi.gov/region/northeast/

For project updates, road closure information, and highway construction news in Northeast Wisconsin, please follow the Northeast Region Twitter account at https://twitter.com/WisDOTnortheast

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.