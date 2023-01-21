LIGHT SNOW SOUTH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

We did see some clear sky in spots through the late evening, but clouds should fill back in overnight. Temperatures will range from the mid teens into the lower 20s for lows Saturday morning. We’ll see plenty of cloud cover through the day, but a few sunny breaks are possible from time to time. Winds will be out of the west around 10 mph with highs in the upper half of the 20s. The day should be dry, but southern areas could see light snow overnight.

A few flakes could fly as far north as Oshkosh to Manitowoc. But, a dusting to a half an inch could fall south of Lake Winnebago through Sunday morning. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Sunday and highs will be around 30° with a west wind of 5-10 mph. Look for lows to dip into the teens for Monday morning as skies partially clear. Highs will top out near 30° once again. The clouds should fill back in at night a few flakes may fly on Tuesday.

Our weather turns more unsettled through the middle of the week. A bigger storm system looks like it will miss our area to the south, but it may be close enough to bring some light snow showers to Northeast Wisconsin. Should the storm track shift farther north heavier snow would be possible, but that does not appear likely right now. Another, weaker system will track past the area late Thursday or Friday. Some light snow will be possible, but the bigger story with the system will be the colder air that follows it. Highs over next weekend may stay in the teens with lows near zero.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: WNW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder. LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Dry through the day, light snow possible SOUTH at night. HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Early light snow SOUTH. Mostly cloudy again. HIGH: 29 LOW: 17

MONDAY: Slightly milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 30 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy again. Early flakes? HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy with passing light snow possible... mainly south/east. HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Cloudy and colder with occasional flurries. A bit blustery. HIGH: 25 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Cloudy with spotty light snow. Temps slightly below average. HIGH: 23

