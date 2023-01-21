EARLY SNOW CHANCE SUNDAY FOR FOX VALLEY, MORE SNOW FLURRIES NEXT WEEK

As one system moves off, another winter system forms over the panhandle of Oklahoma and Texas. Unlike the previous system, this new winter system will not impact northeast Wisconsin directly as it will merge with a stronger system over the Deep South. Even though the system will move towards the northeast United States, there is a small chance for early snowflakes Sunday morning over the Fox Valley through the Sheboygan area. If any snow does develop, it’ll be light and brief creating little to no impact on roads.

Besides that, high pressure nearly back-to-back will keep the next several days quiet and overcast. Temperatures will stay just above average in the upper 20s and lower 30s with calm western winds. The next chance for snow flurries arrives next Wednesday and Thursday as two systems form over the Midwest. The snow chance is low and the accumulation looks to be minimal.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WSW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Overcast, seasonal. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow flurries (SOUTH). LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy again. HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. HIGH: 31 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer. HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: Chance of snow flurries, overcast. HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: More chances of snow flurries, getting colder. HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 22

