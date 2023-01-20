Wisconsin, Northwestern basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5), Carter Gilmore (14) and Chucky Hepburn walk off the court after...
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5), Carter Gilmore (14) and Chucky Hepburn walk off the court after Wisconsin defeated Penn State 63-60 in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Badgers basketball game against Northwestern will not be played this Saturday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wildcats program.

Northwestern already had to postpone their game against Iowa earlier this week It is unclear how many players have been impacted, but league reules require at least seven players to be available to play any game.

Northwestern and Wisconsin are currently working with the Big Ten Conference to find another time to play the game in Eveanston, Ill. They will honor any tickets for the game once it is rescheduled.

The Badgers next game is now Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Maryland. Tip-off between the Badgers and Terrapins is set for 6 p.m. CT.

