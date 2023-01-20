Wisconsin DNR promotes free fishing this weekend

An ice fishing pole sits next to a hole in the ice.
An ice fishing pole sits next to a hole in the ice.(Pixabay)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 21-22.

This weekend, you can drill a hole and drop a line without a fishing license, trout stamp or salmon stamp. It’s a great opportunity for family and friends to give the sport a try.

While you can fish without a license this weekend, all fishing regulations still remain in effect, including seasons, bag limits and length limits. CLICK HERE for more information on Wisconsin’s Fishing Regulations for 2022-23.

If you are in need of fishing gear, no problem. Wisconsin has more than 50 tackle loaner sites, and many of them have ice fishing gear that you can borrow -- including DNR regional headquarters in Brown County, the DNR service center in Florence County, Kettle Moraine State Forest in Fond du Lac County, and the DNR service center in Waushara County.

