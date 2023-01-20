Solberg won’t appeal conviction in used car sales fraud case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man sentenced to prison in a used car sales fraud case does not plan to appeal his conviction.

John Solberg was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for knowingly delivering a promissory note worth $28,000 through U.S. Mail. Solberg had been facing an additional 14 counts of wire fraud, but those counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Solberg’s attorney informed the court on Jan. 13 that Solberg “understands his rights and he will not be appealing any part of the judgment against him.”

Solberg was arrested and charged in 2019 after a multi-year investigation into his businesses Standard Pre-Owned and Backwoods Bargains in Suamico and Kaukauna. Investigators say he forged titles and sold cars but kept the money instead of paying the owners of the vehicles.

Sentencing was on Jan. 5 at Green Bay’s federal courthouse. Victims were able to give statements during sentencing. One victim said Solberg’s actions forced him to file for bankruptcy. Another victim said the financial strain forced him to delay going to college.

Solberg addressed the court, apologizing to the victims who gathered for the sentencing. After about 45 minutes, the judge asked him to wrap it up. He didn’t believe Solberg appreciated the magnitude of his crime.

Solberg’s prison sentence will be followed by 3 years of extended supervision.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.