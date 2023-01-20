Police investigating incident involving frustrated Tomahawk school bus driver

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Tomahawk Police are investigating an incident involving a school bus driver. Chief Al Elvins said during an evening school bus route on Jan. 18 the driver reportedly became frustrated with the children’s behavior and returned to the bus barn without dropping off students.

Chief Elvins said the driver called a different driver to finish the route. The original driver remained at the scene and spoke with police when they arrived.

He said a rumor circulating social media that a crowbar had to be used to free the students is untrue.

Elvins said the original bus driver did allow students off when their parents arrived at the bus barn. He said the whole incident was relatively short.

A letter sent to parents from the School District of Tomahawk read:

For Immediate Release

January 19, 2023

Dear Tomahawk Families,

We understand and sympathize with the concerns voiced by many of our families regarding the

behavior of a bus driver on the afternoon of January 18. Our students’ safety and security, whether in

school, in transit, or at home, is of paramount concern to our district. It is important to note that we are

actively working with the Tomahawk Bus Company to gather the details leading up to this event. They

have assured us that the driver involved will no longer be transporting students of the School District of

Tomahawk. Police are continuing to investigate this matter, but have informed us that the driver has

been interviewed and is cooperative. No arrests have been made and the driver has not been ticketed

for any violations.

Safely transporting our students to and from school is no menial task. We value our partnership with

the Tomahawk Bus Company and hope this incident doesn’t tarnish the dedication shown by all of the

other bus drivers.

