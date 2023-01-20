Police investigating incident involving frustrated Tomahawk school bus driver

School
School(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Tomahawk Police are investigating an incident involving a school bus driver. Chief Al Elvins said during an evening school bus route on Jan. 18 the driver reportedly became frustrated with the children’s behavior and returned to the bus barn without dropping off students.

Chief Elvins said the driver called a different driver to finish the route. The original driver remained at the scene and spoke with police when they arrived.

He said a rumor circulating social media that a crowbar had to be used to free the students is untrue.

Elvins said the original bus driver did allow students off when their parents arrived at the bus barn. He said the whole incident was relatively short.

A letter sent to parents from the School District of Tomahawk read:

For Immediate Release

January 19, 2023

Dear Tomahawk Families,

We understand and sympathize with the concerns voiced by many of our families regarding the

behavior of a bus driver on the afternoon of January 18. Our students’ safety and security, whether in

school, in transit, or at home, is of paramount concern to our district. It is important to note that we are

actively working with the Tomahawk Bus Company to gather the details leading up to this event. They

have assured us that the driver involved will no longer be transporting students of the School District of

Tomahawk. Police are continuing to investigate this matter, but have informed us that the driver has

been interviewed and is cooperative. No arrests have been made and the driver has not been ticketed

for any violations.

Safely transporting our students to and from school is no menial task. We value our partnership with

the Tomahawk Bus Company and hope this incident doesn’t tarnish the dedication shown by all of the

other bus drivers.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin man indicted for forced labor
Jason Lindemann in court for an initial appearance. January 19, 2023
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
Snow in the Green Bay area
How much snow did you get? January 19 edition
Christine D. Catelli, 58, was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail. She is charged...
Mom admits to killing son, wrapping him in plastic, dumping body in woods, sheriff says
Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...

Latest News

David Kahl pleads guilty in the 2008 killing of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann.
Brittany Zimmermann’s killer gets life with no chance of release
An ice fishing pole sits next to a hole in the ice.
Wisconsin DNR promotes free fishing this weekend
Scented candles sold at Ross Dress for Less last year are being recalled.
Candles sold at Ross Dress for Less recalled over combustion concerns
January 20 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly weekend