Brittany Zimmermann’s killer gets life with no chance of release

MADISON (WMTV) – The man who admitted killing UW student Brittany Zimmermann returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Friday morning for the final phase of his sentencing. In a deal with prosecutors, David Kahl pleaded guilty in October to first-degree homicide for killing Zimmermann nearly 15 years ago.

Friday’s hearing was set to determine if Kahl will ever be eligible for release. Dane Co. Judge Chris Taylor ordered Kahl to serve a life sentence immediately following his guilty plea, then scheduled this second hearing where she will decide if the defendant will be eligible for extended supervision at some point.

Shortly after the hearing began, though, the judge revealed that prosecutors and Kahl’s lawyer had continued discussions since the guilty plea and Kahl would now ask not to be eligible for extended supervision. His attorney told the court the decision was Kahl’s idea, having decided around Thanksgiving that because he had taken a life, he deserves a life sentence.

“I would like to apologize to the whole Zimmermann family,” Kahl told the court on Friday. “I stopped her from having a family, giving her mother and father grandchildren. I feel horrible. I feel horrible. And I’m accepting the punishment I have coming.”

Shortly afterwards, Taylor handed down the life sentence without the possibility of extended release.

Brittany Zimmermann (FILE)

Those touched by Zimmermann’s death were given their chance to tell the court and Kahl about the 21-year-old from Marshfield, who was studying Medical Microbiology, and how what Kahl did affected them. Part of the reason for this second hearing was to allow more victims to speak on behalf of Zimmermann before Taylor delivering her final ruling.

The end of Kahl’s trial comes nearly three years after he was charged with killing Zimmermann, whose death had gone unsolved since April 2, 2002, when she was stabbed in her apartment, in the 500 block of W. Doty Street, in Madison.

The criminal complaint filed against Kahl alleged he was panhandling for money in that area on the day of her death. He made a loop going from W. Wilson Street to S. Bedford Street before turning onto W. Doty Street, prosecutors recounted. They alleged Kahl had been asking people he approached for $40, which he told detectives that day he planned to use to buy crack. The complaint noted investigators had also spotted small cuts on Kahl’s hands.

In 2008, an inmate at Fox Lake Correctional Institution is reported to have told deputies Kahl confessed to breaking into Zimmermann’s apartment and choking her. Kahl allegedly said his fingerprints might be on her throat, but he never admitted to killing her.

In 2018, analysts matched Kahl’s DNA with evidence found on Zimmermann’s shirt. In February 2020, a match was found between Kahl and the jeans she was wearing that day. Kahl was charged with her death the next month. At the time, he was already behind bars, serving time for his seventh OWI conviction.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.