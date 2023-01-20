INTERVIEW: Wisconsin EMS Conference makes move to Green Bay

The conference moves from the Milwaukee area to the new Resch Expo
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The new Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon is hosting another first-of-its-kind conference. Starting February 1, the Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Association will hold its annual conference.

The four-day event is usually held in the Milwaukee area but is coming to the Green Bay area -- a gateway to many rural communities -- for the first time.

We talked with Wisconsin EMS Association Executive Director Alan DeYoung about the reasons for the move, shortages in the EMS industry, and mergers of systems across the state. We also talked about the agenda for the 4-day conference and whether the event is for people already in the industry or if it serves as a job fair for people interested in the field.

