Green Bay bank robbery suspect charged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged.

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023:

• Robbery of a Financial Institution

Vogel was taken into custody on scene and within 10 minutes of officers being dispatched for an alarm call. During the arrest, officers were able to recover an undisclosed sum of cash.

No injuries were reported. This investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-203245. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

